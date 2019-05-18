Steve Madden Launches ‘#BringMeSteve’; Enters Tata Cliq Luxury in Style

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Footwear designer label Steve Madden, Americas hottest footwear brand for Men and Women announced its entry on Tata Cliq Luxury in unique style on Friday, 17th May. The iconic brand kept its customers and netizens curious with its #BringMeSteve campaign. The digital campaign #BringMeSteve was designed in a way that netizens along with brand lovers became inquisitive to know about Steve the moment the campaign went live. On day one, famous actors like Surbhi Jyoti, Kishwer Merchant, Pearl Puri and various lifestyle influencers put up videos on social media talking about Steve, the new guy on the block they swore by, how they missed Steve and urged their followers to bring Steve closer to them. This generated unending conversations amongst Steve Maddens lovers, prompting various responses. The following day, Tata Cliq Luxury joined the chatter saying they have the best Steve anyone could come across and that Steve Madden was now a Cliq away. Known for its fashion forward, chic and stylish footwear and handbags, the brand has created an unprecedented buzz with this campaign and finally announced its availability on Tata Cliq Luxury. The latest Mens collection boasts of stylish dress shoes, cool sneakers, gotta-get casual shoes and comfy slip-ons that are designed to keep you looking chic. The Womens collection is full of popping colours, studs, stones, animal prints and sneakers that will jazz up any outfit. About Steve MaddenSteve Madden is all about being fashion forward, authentic and embracing ones own individuality. The brand started in 1990 and in the last 28 years, has expanded into a true lifestyle destination for Mens and Womens footwear and Womens handbags. Steve Madden have 31 exclusive brand stores across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Mohali, Ludhiana, Bhopal, Indore, Vadodara, Kochi, Hyderabad and Zirakpur, and over 100 shop-in-shop counters. The brand is also present on leading e-commerce platforms including Tata Cliq Luxury and Ajio. Image 1: Steve Madden - #BringMeSteve Image 2: Steve Madden - #BringMeSteve PWRPWRPWR