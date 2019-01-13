Steve Trevor is tonally different in 'Wonder Woman 1984: Chris Pine

Los Angeles, Jan 13 (PTI) Actor Chris Pine says his character Steve Trevor is "tonally" different in "Wonder Woman 1984" as "tables have turned" for him. Director Patty Jenkins, who helmed Warner Bros blockbuster "Wonder Woman" fronted by Gal Gadot, is back for the sequel and so is Pine.Last year, Jenkins made a startling revelation that the actor will reprise his role of Trevor, an American pilot and the love interest of Diana Prince/ Wonder Woman. The character had sacrificed himself at the end of the 2017 film. The filmmaker had also shared Pines still from the film which features him dressed in an '80s avatar, along with the extras rocking yesteryears look.Talking about his return in the sequel, Pine told Variety, "This one is a little different for me tonally. The tables are turned, and Im more of the deer in the headlights."The actor also said that he got emotional while filming in Washington DC for the movie."I cried in front of the Supreme Court. I was like, man, for all that we f**ked up, were still at it. Were still trying. So I was super energised and pro-America," he added.The sequel will see Gadot's Wonder Woman face off against Kristen Wiig's Cheetah. The film will also feature "Game of Thrones" and "Narcos" star Pedro Pascal in a pivotal role. It is set to release on November 1 this year. PTI RB RBRB