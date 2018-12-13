scorecardresearch
Steven Yeun joins in new 'The Twilight Zone' series

Los Angeles, Dec 13 (PTI) "The Walking Dead" actor Steven Yeun has joined the cast of "The Twilight Zone" series. Yeun has been cast to star in an episode, titled "The Traveler", of the rebooted sci-fi anthology series. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor joins a cast that includes John Cho , Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott and Sanaa Lathan."Get Out" director Jordan Peele is executive producing the series and serving as the narrator/host."The Twilight Zone" is coming to CBS All Access in 2019. PTI SHDSHD

