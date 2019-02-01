Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill to voice star in Amazon's animated series 'Invincible'

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (PTI) Amazon Prime Video's new animated series "Invincible" has landed an impressive voice cast of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill and others.The eight-episode series is based on the comic book series of the same name from writer Robert Kirkman, artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley.The three actors will be joined by "Deadpool 2" star Zazie Beetz and Oscar winner JK Simmons in the voice cast.Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, and Gillian Jacobs are also part of the cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The story centres around a teenage boy, Mark Grayson (Yeun), who has to grapple with his dad (Simmons) being the most powerful superhero in the world, and who starts coming into his own powers and learns some not-so-super truths about his father. The series will be produced by Kirkman's Skybound, with Simon Racioppa serving as as the showrunner. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert and Catherine Winder will be executive producers on the project while Justin and Chris Copeland will serve as supervising directors.The series will premiere in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. PTI RB RBRB