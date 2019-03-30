Stevie Nicks becomes first female musician to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice

Los Angeles, Mar 30 (PTI) Veteran singer Stevie Nicks has created history by becoming the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.She was originally inducted into the Hall in 1998 with British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac.Nicks was inducted as a solo act as part of the Class of 2019 on Friday at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.She opened the show with the 1983 hit "Stand back" from her second solo album 'The Wild Heart', followed by "Leather and lace".For her third song, "Stop draggin' my heart around", she was joined by pop star Harry Styles, whom she described as a friend she has become "quite close with" recently. Nicks ended her performance with one of her most popular tracks, "Edge of seventeen"."This is the problem of getting in. I started Bella Donna in 1979. I had been in Fleetwood Mac for not even four years, more like three-and-a-half years. This is a hard thing to do. Because you have to, the times are different. It's going to be hard, But I know theres somebody out there that will be able to do it because Im going to give you all the directions and Ill do enough interviews and say what to do," Nicks said in her induction speech addressing the up and coming musicians. She added,"...Its not hard for me to go and play for you, but its very hard for me to try to tell you, thank you for this. If you ever need a keynote speaker, somebody to talk to, someone to talk to a group of people I am your girl." PTI SHDSHD