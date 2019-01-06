STF recovers over 1,300 phones worth Rs 1,31 cr robbed last year, 4 held

Noida (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested four persons and recovered over 1,300 smartphones, worth Rs 1.31 crore, which were robbed by their gang, officials said.The accused were held around 3.30 am under a newly-constructed metro station in Sector Alpha 2, under Kasna police station limits, by the Noida unit of the STF, the officials said.In July last year, a truck carrying 6,000 units of Vivo smart phones was looted by the gang, which would often target vehicles on highways and roads, a senior STF official said.The STF had earlier arrested nine members of the gang involved in the case and recovered some phones in September and October.Those arrested are being interrogated and the information received from them developed to further finding out the others linked in the robberies, Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF Noida, R K Mishra said.On a specific input about the movement of the four members of the gang in the commercial belt of Sector Alpha 2, a team reached the spot, Mishra said.A total of 1,305 smart phones have been recovered which are estimated worth Rs 1.31 crore in the market, he said.Those arrested have been identified as Abhishek Giri, Ajit Kumar Singh, Yashveer Singh and Subhash Singh, all residents of Aligarh, he said.The agency has also recovered a country-made pistol with bullets from their possession and impounded two SUVs which were being used by the accused men, he said.The officer said the gang was active in the National Capital Region (NCR) and despite some of its members' arrest in the case, those at large were at times try to sell the stolen phones in open market.They had kept the phones at a house in Aligarh which was taken on rent by Abhishek Giri. Giri would then reach out to his contact persons in the NCR including Gurgaon, he said.A case has been registered at the Kasna police station against the four accused, who have been booked for robbery as well as under the Arms Act, he added. PTI KIS http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. ANBANB