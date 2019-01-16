scorecardresearch
'Still time to negotiate,' Merkel says after Brexit vote

Berlin, Jan 16 (AFP) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday "we still have time to negotiate" after the British parliament overwhelmingly rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's deal on leaving the European Union."We still have time to negotiate but we're now waiting on what the prime minister proposes," Merkel said, stressing that she very much regretted the parliament's no vote. (AFP) AMSAMS

