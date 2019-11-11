Stipulated time over for sanction to prosecute nearly 100 govt officials: CVC

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) It has been over four months since the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has been awaiting sanction to prosecute nearly 100 central government employees, including IAS officers, for their alleged involvement in corruption. The accused also include officials attached to probe agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), according to the CVC. As per norms, sanction for prosecution of government employees accused of corruption has to be given within four months' stipulated time.Of the total number of 51 cases involving at least 97 officers, the highest number of eight cases each are pending with the Department of Personnel and Training -- the nodal authority for anti-corruption matters -- and Corporation Bank, according to the latest data available with the CVC. Six corruption cases are pending with the Uttar Pradesh government for approval to prosecute the accused officials, the CVC said.Two such cases each are pending with the Defence Ministry, Railway Ministry, Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry, Department of Revenue, Punjab National Bank and the Jammu and Kashmir government.One case each is pending with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Coal Ministry, Canara Bank, New India Assurance Company Ltd, State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Human Resources and Development Ministry, Water Resources Ministry and the Lok Sabha. The governments of Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu have also not granted for over four months sanction to prosecute allegedly corrupt officials associated with them, according to the CVC data. "In eleven cases involving 23 officials of Corporation Bank, New IndiaAssurance Co Ltd, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India and Ministry of Human Resources Development, the Commission agreed with the departments/ organisations that sanction for prosecution is not necessary. However, final action taken/decision is awaited," the CVC document said. The final decision on whether or not sanction is required to prosecute some accused officials is awaited from their respective government departments, an official said. PTI AKV AKV RDMRDM