STL Delivers 63% Growth, Sets up FY20 for Large Data Network Innovations

PUNE, India, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global data network solutions company, today announced a successful start to FY20 with excellent results for Q1FY20, with 63% YoY revenue growth. With sustained focus and investments in technology, STL delivered yet another quarter of superior operating and financial performance. This is driven by increased global customer engagement and unified solution offerings for new high capacity, low-latency, disaggregated networks for their customers. As consumers demand more data at faster speeds, there is increasing demand for end-to-end data network solutions, higher capacity connections, deeper and denser deployment and better customer experience. STL has been innovating across its suite of data network solutions to deliver more, faster, better integrated solutions to its customers across Telcos, Cloud Companies, Citizen Networks and Large Enterprises.Innovating for today Comprehensive network and data centre design and deployment for the Navy. STL has successfully delivered the complex design for the Navy's pan-country communication network, across 33 coastal and remote island sites, through its innovative iCORE converged network framework. The project is being delivered at multiple locations throughout the country on schedule. Hyperscale high fibre count cables that are 30% smaller for data centre applications. Its innovative TruRibbon solution with extremely high fibre count and a specialty fibre product is being developed for the world's top cloud providers. Industry 4.0 smart plant. STL has commissioned its world-leading, industry 4.0 integrated silicon-to-fibre plant within the stipulated timeline of June 2019. This enables it to speed up its innovation engine for photonics such as speciality and high capacity fibre technology and fibre optic sensing solutions. Disrupting for tomorrow Beyond today's needs, the spread of 5G and FTTx across the globe, is driving up network demand for end-to-end network solutions by over 10-20x. Given the fundamental shift required to meet this demand, STL has been actively participating to build disruptive software-defined networking solutions. Programmable network solutions. STL has successfully tested programmable WiFi solutions for global digital providers' consumer use cases. It has also become among the very first companies in the world to successfully run at-scale benchmark tests on ONF (Open Networking Foundation) compliant programmable FTTx solutions. These solutions are precursors to STL's launch of PODS (Programmable, Open, Disaggregated Solutions) later this year. AI powered business intelligence platform. STL launched Intellza - an AI powered Big Data next-generation business intelligence solution that helps analyse telco user data to make real-time network and customer targeting decisions which is being deployed at a top Indian telco for increasing customer retention. Q1FY20 Financial Highlights As the company saw adoption of its new technology solutions across customer segments and markets, Q1FY20 saw YoY growth across all financial performance metrics. Highlights below: Revenue: Rs 1,432 crore, up 63% YoY EBITDA : Rs 332 crore, up 32% YoY ROCE: 28% Open order book: Rs 9,853 crore Exports At 36% of revenue, up 33% YoY "We have just begun to see the first few years of data consumption and data networks era. The next decade will see over 20-50 times growth of data and the corresponding networks. This is the time to bring disruption in every aspect of data network design, creation and management," says Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL. "We are fortunate to be there since the beginning of this network creation cycle, and are extremely excited to become more and more relevant to our global customers. We will continue to innovate across our core expertise, from photonics, precision manufacturing and programmable network design to network delivery, upgradation and management. As we bring together these capabilities, we will help our customers deliver the highest quality data networks to transform the everyday lives of people across the globe." To know more about the company's strategy and Q1FY'20 results, please log in to the Analyst Call today at 5 pm IST. About Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL STL is a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions. We design and deploy high-capacity converged fibre and wireless networks. With expertise ranging from optical fibre and cables, hyper-scale network design, and deployment and network software, we are the industry's leading integrated solutions provider for global data networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to design, build and manage such cloud-native software-defined networks. STL has innovation at its core. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. 