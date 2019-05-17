STL Launches Disruptive Portfolio of Software Products to Accelerate CSPs' Digital Reinvention

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, May 17, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Based on the DevOps agility approach, these cloud-native digital solutions enable CSPs to go to market faster and offer an enhanced experience to their users Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions, today announced the launch of 'Digital Software Portfolio', a portfolio of digital products that enables Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to go to market faster and offer enhanced and personalised experience to their users.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg)The 'Digital Software Portfolio' is now available for STL's CSP customers globally. This best-in-class software solutions portfolio includes:Digital Revenue Management SystemDigital Engagement PlatformDigital Policy Control and ChargingIntellza - Business Analytics PlatformDigital Wi-Fi Service Management, including Smart Mobility that allows for automated seamless movement between terrestrial and Wi-Fi networks"Worldwide, CSPs are re-inventing their businesses to provide the best experience to their customers. Our disruptive software solutions support CSPs at every stage of their digital reinvention. Built with contextual artificial intelligence and machine learning, the products boost customer satisfaction, reduce the cost-to-serve and time-to-market. This drastically simplifies the adoption of innovative data-centric business models inevitable for a digital future," said Anshoo Gaur, CEO - Network Software, STL.This industry-leading software portfolio of products is powered by STL's world-class web-scale architecture and DevOps-on-tap services.With the web-scale architecture approach, the portfolio products can be very rapidly scaled and personalised, giving CSPs the agility to positively impact customer experience. The products can be deployed as solutions in the cloud, allowing CSPs to auto-scale on-demand with zero downtime.At the same time, STL's DevOps-on-tap services ensure faster rollouts and time to market. These services facilitate a seamless and accelerated transition from legacy platforms to next-gen architecture without compromising the agility in rolling out new services to users.The 'Digital Software Portfolio' ensures holistic solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into the CSPs' existing systems. Moreover, its modular approach allows need-based dockerised micro-services adoption and solutions for IoT, 5G and FTTx networks. Based on STL's results of current implementations, these solutions drastically reduce infrastructure costs, significantly reduce deployment time and increase deployment/upgrade speed by over 50% with seamless rollbacks in case of issues. This reduces software and patches delivery time from weeks or months to a day or even a few hours, to ensure smoother operations with minimal human interventions. The portfolio equips CSPs to evolve from function-centric organisations to next-gen data-centric organisation. About Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) STL is a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions.We design and deploy high-capacity converged fibre and wireless networks. With expertise ranging from optical fibre and cables, hyper-scale network design, deployment and network software, we are the industry's leading integrated solutions provider for global data networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to design, build and manage such cloud-native software-defined networks.STL has innovation at its core. With intense focus x end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. STL has strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil and two software-development centres.For more on STL, visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTubeSource: Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL) PWRPWR