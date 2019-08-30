STL Transforms Kakinada Into a Smart City

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Impacts lives of 3.25 lakh citizens via advanced technology for enhanced safety, smarter traffic control, sustainable environment, hygiene and more PUNE, India, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global data network solutions company, announces the successful completion of its Smart City project in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India. The city of Kakinada has been a strategic port, with vibrant commerce. As a Smart City, it has become even more attractive. "Our vision for Kakinada was for it to offer excellent quality of life," said K. Ramesh, MD & CEO, Kakinada Smart City Corporation and Commissioner (Kakinada Municipal Corporation). "Our transformation into a Smart City helps us make Kakinada extremely citizen friendly. Effective real-time governance and citizen services allow for a sustainable ecosystem, enhanced public safety and better traffic control." STL's Smart City technologies for mobility, situational awareness, traffic control, smart lighting, public safety and security are today enabling data-driven decision-making for the local administration. This has improved the everyday living experiences of over 3.25 lakh citizens of Kakinada. More than 13,000 users use the city's Wi-Fi connectivity on a daily basis, while STL-enabled smart surveillance has helped reduce police complaints by over 50%. The city is powered by STL's Command and Communication Centre (CCC). With over 1,600 elements of Smart City technologies integrated into it, this is one of India's most advanced CCCs, and features many technology firsts such as horizontal Internet of Things (IoT) platform, Long Range (LoRa) based city-wide Wireless Sensor Network and Disaster Management System. Receiving the go-live certificate, KS Rao, CEO of Network Services Business at STL, said, "We are delighted to deliver our future-proof Smart City platform to Kakinada. Our smarter network technologies have become the pillar for stronger communications between the city officials and citizens of Kakinada." Elaborating on the benefits of the project, he said, "Our smart ecosystem was instrumental in ensuring seamless communication, real-time updates and better governance during the recent Phani and Phethai cyclones. We are making Kakinada more intelligent and safer with video analytics and automatic alerts on wrong parking, congestion and unattended object detection as well." STL's CCC has brought smart city applications for CCTV surveillance, Wi-Fi, automatic number-plate recognition and face detection to one single screen. This enables better governance, faster crime detection and resolution rates. With the completion of the Kakinada Smart City, STL has now delivered three Smart Cities - Gandhinagar, Jaipur and Kakinada. STL has been transforming data networks through core innovations across end-point applications for citizen networks, like Smart Cities, and with end-to-end design and deployment of networks for large enterprises such as the defence. It has also been innovating hyper-scale solutions for Telcos and Cloud Companies to enable access to Internet based applications across 100 countries. About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd STL is a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions. We design and deploy high-capacity converged fibre and wireless networks. With expertise ranging from optical fibre and cables, hyper-scale network design, and deployment and network software, we are the industry's leading integrated solutions provider for global data networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to design, build and manage such cloud-native software-defined networks. STL has innovation at its core. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. STL has strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil and two software-development centres. SterliteTech.com TwitterLinkedInYouTube Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967410/STL_Innovation_Infographic.jpg PWRPWR