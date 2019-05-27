STL Unveils Intellza - an AI-powered Business Intelligence Solution

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, May 27, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The solution enables AI-based predictive modelling and deep personalisation;gets positive feedback from leading telcos at TM Forum Digital Transformation World event Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL) (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions, unveiled Intellza - its next-generation business intelligence solution, at the recently concluded TM Forum Digital Transformation World 2019 in Nice, France.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg )The solution maximises engagement through AI-based predictive modelling of customers' journey. The innovative solution was validated in the event by leading telcos - Orange and Deutsche Telekom."Integrating AI solutions is complicated. Integration has to be done at two levels: technical and business, the latter being more challenging. Quick integration without hindering the running of business processes is critical. When we demoed the solution, the technical integration was straight forward and done quickly using REST technologies. The AI decision engine was used in its vanilla state, and worked very well. The overall architecture includes data lakes, analytics and decision engine, and is utilised as a modern toolset," said Lucius Gruber, Enterprise Architect at Deutsche Telekom IT GmbH. "The cooperation with STL has been great, I have enjoyed working with the team," he added."AI is not an easy environment. To build use cases with AI, it's necessary to understand business and technology processes, and have the ability to create personalised information that enables decision making for the next-best engagement. The customer's journey is orchestrated in the back office, with an understanding of the journey's data elements that steer the process," said Arnold Buddenberg, Enterprise Digital Business and IT Transformation Architect at Orange. "It's very pleasant to work with STL. Thank you STL for participating in the Catalyst program," he said.STL's AI-powered business insights and data analytics solution empowers telcos to bring deep personalisation, assess the performance of newly launched products, gauge customers' expectation and help introduce relevant products with minimal risks, opening up new revenue streams.STL has invested deeply in building its AI engine, which powers its software offerings. Speaking about its disruptive AI capabilities, Shrirang Bapat, CTO of Network Software at STL, said, "AI and ML are undoubtedly on top of business leaders' minds globally. Yet, what remains elusive is leveraging these capabilities to drive tangible improvement in business KPIs such as Net Promoter Score. Intellza, our AI-enabled real-time personalisation solution, is an answer to this customer use-case problem statement. Intelligent data analysis and advanced AI-ML algorithms provide actionable insights for the next-best engagement, at a speed and scale unlike no other product in the market."About Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) STL is a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions.We design and deploy high-capacity converged fibre and wireless networks. With expertise ranging from optical fibre and cables, hyper-scale network design, deployment and network software, we are the industry's leading integrated solutions provider for global data networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to design, build and manage such cloud-native software-defined networks.STL has innovation at its core. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil and two software-development centres.For more on STL, visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube Source: Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL) PWRPWR