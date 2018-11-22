Stocks slip in Europe, Asia as US closed for holiday

Singapore, Nov 22 (AP) Global stock markets mostly fell Thursday as concerns about economic growth continued to weigh on sentiment and trading was thinned by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. In Europe, Germany's DAX index dropped 0.9 per cent to close at 11,138.49 and the CAC 40 in France shed 0.8 per cent to 4,938.14. Britain's FTSE 100 index lost 1.3 per cent to 6,960.32. US markets were closed for the holiday on Thursday and will be open for only a half-day on Friday.Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 closed 0.7 per cent higher at 21,646.55 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.2 per cent to 26,019.41. South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.3 per cent to 2,069.95. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.2 per cent to 2,645.43. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.9 per cent to 5,691.30. Shares fell in Taiwan and Thailand but rose in Singapore.The pound rose sharply after Britain and the European Union reached a deal in principle on future relations. The deal is due to be approved by EU leaders on Sunday but still faces uncertain prospect of passing the British parliament, where many lawmakers are unhappy with the terms. The deal aims to minimize the damage to business from Brexit by agreeing to negotiate a free trade deal.Economic figures in the US have raised further concerns about the impact of the ongoing trade disputes. Durable goods orders fell 4.4 per cent last month from September, the largest amount in 15 months, with commercial and military aircraft leading the decline. Experts say this could point to adverse effects of a trade dispute between the US and China, who have imposed additional tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods. The issue adds to others on the mind of investors, including the profitability of the technology sector and the impact of higher interest rates on the economy. AP NSANSA