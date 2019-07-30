Stolen diamonds worth Rs 60 lakh recovered with arrest of seven women from Delhi metro

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Stolen diamonds worth 60 lakh rupees were recovered from a gang of seven women who were arrested for pick-pocketing in Delhi Metro, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Chimna (22), Anjali (23), Reeta (40), Asha (40), Poonam (30), Anita (35) and Reshma (30), all are residents of Anand Parbat, they said. According to police, the women operated in gang and targeted crowded places such as metro trains, crowded buses and trains. They first identify the victim with heavy pockets standing on the metro stations. Thereafter, they surround the victim and picks pocket The matter came to light after a complaint was filed by a person who had come to Delhi for a business trip, they said. On July 28, he was travelling from Karol Bagh to Inderprastha Metro Station. During the journey, his bag containing diamonds was stolen, police added. The accused women were identified with the help of CCTV cameras. In one of the footage, it was found that they de-boarded the train at Bharakhamba metro station on July 28, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Mohammad Ali said. The victim had also travelled in the same coach from which the suspected women got down at Barakhamba Metro Station. While scanning the CCTV footage, one of the suspected women were seen carrying pouch similar to stolen diamond pouch, the officer said. The accused were nabbed on Tuesday from near Shadipur metro station and stolen diamonds worth 60 lakh rupees, which they were planning to sell, were recovered from them, the officer added. The accused used to sell toys on traffic signals and committed crimes to meet their daily expenses. They generally pick-pocket for cash and steal the gold ornaments from bags of the victims, police said. PTI AMP RCJ