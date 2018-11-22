Stone-pelting has completely ended in Kashmir, claims J&K Guv

Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya pal Malik Thursday claimed stone-pelting has completely ended in the state, though "one or two" Kashmiri youths have joined militancy over the past 50 days."Security forces are working hard to bring stability in the state. Stone pelting has completely ended (in the Kashmir Valley)," Malik told reporters here at the Raj Bhawan.On the issue of youths joining militant ranks, the governor said that only "one or two" youths have joined militancy in the last 50 days.He said that over 60 terrorists were eliminated by the security forces during the period. PTI AB GVS