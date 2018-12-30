Stone-pelting in Ghazipur 'failure of administration': Akhilesh

Lucknow, Dec 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Sunday termed yesterday's incident of stone- pelting in Ghazipur, which led to the death of a head constable as a failure on the part of the administration."The stone pelting incident yesterday in Ghazipur was a failure on the part of the administration. The administration and the intelligence department knew who is protesting and where. Despite this, the unfortunate incident took place," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters here.He also said in the garb of taking action against the culprits, some innocent persons are being harassed.Rebutting the Samajwadi Party's allegations, media coordinator Rakesh Tripathi of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit said, "Prima facie it is the NISHAD workers, who are emerging in the case." "And, while levelling allegations against the state government, Akhilesh Yadav must peep inside himself, as the SP and the NISHAD party are in alliance with each other."Tripathi added that all the possible angles in the case will become clear in the probe.According to Ghazipur Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Ghazipur yesterday after addressing his rally, the Rashtriya Nishad Party workers, who had been prevented by the police from going to the rally venue, indulged in stone pelting, killing a head constable and injuring many others . The police have so far arrested a total of 19 people for allegedly pelting stones. PTI NAV RAXRAX