Stonehill International School Celebrates Graduation of Class of 2019

BENGALURU, May 28, 2019 -- Graduates are placed at some of the best universities like MIT, Stanford, London School of Economics amongst the others Stonehill International School held its Graduation Ceremony for Grade 12 students recently where Mr. Simon McCloskey, Head of School, and Mr Jitu Virwani, Chairman & Managing Director - Embassy Group have attended the event. Stonehill is known for its diverse and inclusive culture, and continues to move from strength to strength. Stonehill's International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) score has remained above the world average for the past six years.(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893504/Stonehill_International_Graduation_2019.jpg )Addressing the graduates, Mr. Virwani said, "Stonehill teaches you to be lifelong learners. This philosophy will help you to prepare for careers that may not exist in our current world, but will arise in the next few years. As Mahatma Gandhi said 'Be the change that you wish to see in the world.' I encourage you to take these words as you move forward in life."The school has accomplished an illustrious record of placing its students in some of the best universities such as MIT, Stanford, Carnegie Mellon, NYU, Texas A&M, Purdue and Virginia Tech in the United States; London School of Economics, King's College London, Cardiff University, University of Manchester, University of Warwick and the University of Bath in the UK; Erasmus University Rotterdam, University of Amsterdam, Maastricht University, Stockholm University and Leiden University in Europe; BITS Pilani, VIT Vellore, Ashoka University and Flame University in India; University of Toronto and University of British Columbia in Canada; Savannah College of Art and Design, City University of Hong Kong, and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, amongst others in Asia.The IB Diploma Programme is a rigorous two-year course designed to prepare students in multidisciplinary approaches to solving problems. It is crafted to be academically challenging, allowing students to acquire a vast breadth and depth of knowledge and understanding. This year's graduating cohort will pursue undergraduate degrees that range from Medicine, Veterinary Science, Business Management, Economics, International Relations and Law to Interior Design, Communication & Media, Behavioural Neuroscience, Psychology and Cinematic Arts.Simon McCloskey, the Head of School says, "We are extremely proud of the graduating class of 2019. This is a remarkable group of young adults and I know that they will go on to do remarkable things."Stonehill International School is known for allowing students with different abilities and strengths to excel in a challenging academic environment, supported by highly skilled educators who focus on developing children into the best versions of themselves.About Stonehill International School: Spread over 34 acres, nestled 20 minutes away from the Bangalore airport, the Stonehill campus is spacious, purpose-built, safe and highly conducive to learning. The international school is fully accredited by CIS/NEASC and the Australian Boarding Schools Association. Students from age three through secondary school enjoy a state-of-the art campus that features extensive sports fields and facilities, two swimming pools, an equestrian centre, three boarding houses, two libraries, and a cafeteria. Stonehill offers education in a warm and friendly small school environment, where each student's quest for individual excellence is a priority. The students and teachers at Stonehill come from India as well as over 35 different countries spanning the globe.