'Stones & Wounds' about Kashmiri people stuck between two extremes: co-director Aditya Raj Somani

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Short film "Stones & Wounds" uses the premise of stone pelting to tell the story of common people of Kashmir, who are stuck between two different ideologies, says co-director Aditya Raj Somani.Somani, who runs Hera Pheri Films and has co-directed the film with Sachin Malvi, said though the film is just 15-minutes in length, they went through each dialogue and scene meticulously to project the real picture of the conflict-affected state."The film is not about stone pelting incident or takes any stand on that. Rather it uses stone pelting as a premise to get into the mindset of common Kashmiri people. "It positions them differently from Indian nationalists and Kashmir separatists to bring out the tragedy of common people stuck between two extreme ideologies," Somani, who has produced the film through, told PTI.It revolves around a Kashmiri girl (played by Snower Sania Vasudev), who wants to pursue a career in medical science but below standard academia in her state forces her to leave for Delhi but here she is faced with another ideological extreme. Somani says he may not be from Kashmir but they have tried to stay as realistic and convincing as possible in the portrayal of the conflict. "It took us a year to write and direct the short film," he said, crediting his producers Epilouge Press in Jammu, for supporting in the research. "This short film is a part of one big story we developed during research. We are waiting for the right people to collaborate and fund the project. But still there are a lot of other short films already in preparation, covering various issues ranging from Kashmiri Pandits, Kashmiri Muslims, Armed forces, Police forces, Gurjar Bakarwals and many more," he added. PTI BK BKBK