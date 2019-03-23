Stop all advertisements featuring Hema Malini: RLD writes to EC

Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) The Rashtriya Lok Dal Saturday urged the Election Commission to stop all advertisements featuring cine star Hema Malini, who has been renominated as BJP candidate from Mathura. In a letter addressed to Chief Electoral Officer of UP L Venkateshwarlu, RLD spokesperson Anil Dubey said, "The advertisements of a water purifying machine featuring cine star Hema Malini are appearing in various media. This is a blatant violation of model code of conduct, as in the advertisement she appeals to the public to use the water purified by the said water purifying machine." Dubey said, "Either the advertisement should be stopped on all media or the cost of the advertisements should be added to the election expenses of Hema Malini." When contacted, UP's chief electoral officer L Venkateshwarlu told PTI a decision in the matter will be taken soon. PTI NAV INDIND