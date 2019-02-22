Stop appointment of retired judges to offices of profit: AAP MP to PM

New Delhi, Feb 22(PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to stop appointment of retired judges of higher judiciary in offices of profit.He also urged the prime minister to appoint an eligible person whose credentials cannot be questioned as Lokpal. He claimed that a sitting judge of the Supreme Court was reportedly being considered for the post.Singh said appointments of retired judges to offices of profit was the "main reason" behind questions being raised on the independence of the judiciary."The retired judges should not be given offices of profit because decisions given by them will be seen linked to such appointments," Singh told reporters.The Rajya Sabha MP wrote, "Such appointments have been questioned by different sections including the intellectuals, senior lawyers, media and people at large, from time to time."He also urged the prime minister to appoint an eligible person as Lokpal whose credentials could not be questioned. He claimed that a sitting judge of the Supreme Court was reportedly being considered for the post. PTI VIT VIT TDSTDS