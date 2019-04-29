Stop gun show at weddings or lose license, Noida admin warns

Noida (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Monday warned people against celebratory firing and misuse of licensed weapons during weddings and public gatherings, according to an official statement.The administration said it will cancel the license of the weapon owner if despite their warning such incidents are reported in Noida and Greater Noida.The warning comes within days of the Uttar Pradesh government asking all district magistrates and police chiefs to check celebratory firing and prevent misuse of licensed weapons.Cautioning the people about the official guideline, District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said, "All owners of licensed weapons will not open fire during any public gatherings and not misuse them. If they fail to adhere to the instructions, action will be ensured against them and their weapon license will be cancelled".The administration has asked people to report about any such violation."Any common citizen can approach the district magistrate's office or the sub-divisional magistrate's office immediately to report these matters. The informer's identity will not be disclosed and action taken against the violators," Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.There are around 9,000 licensed weapons in this district in western Uttar Pradesh, where exhibition of arms during public gatherings is considered a matter of prestige and has often resulted in injuries and deaths.A 14-year-old boy was killed in December 2018 in Greater Noida, while a 24-year-old man had lost his life in Noida, both during celebratory firings, according to the police. PTI KIS DPB