Stop illegal mining in Loni: NGT to Ghaziabad DM

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the district magistrate of Ghaziabad to stop illegal sand mining being carried out in Loni area.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel perused a report filed by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board which found irregularities in mining operations and for which a penalty was imposed twice under the relevant minor mineral rules."In view of above, concerned authorities may ensure that mining lease, environmental clearance and consent to establish and operate are cancelled in accordance with law and District Magistrate may ensure that mining operations are discontinued in absence of valid statutory provisions," the bench said."The state pollution control board may ensure that compensation is recovered as per norms. The Ghaziabad District Magistrate may ensure that the mining is stopped as per prescribed procedure in accordance with law," it said.The NGT noted that mining lease was given without any assessment by the State Environment Assessment Authority, a violation of the tribunal's order.The bench was hearing a plea filed by Ghaziabad resident Vinod Kumar Tyagi seeking action against illegal sand mining being carried out by one Omkar Lakshmi Shubham Private Limited.The plea alleged that heavy mechanised mining is being done by the said respondent in village Nauraspur, Tehsil Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in violation of conditions of the mining lease, condition of consent to operate and conditions of the environmental clearance.It was also alleged that the activities were being carried out by the respondent in violation of the orders passed by the tribunal.