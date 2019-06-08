Stop travel agents from defrauding people wanting to go abroad: SAD to Pb govt

Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) The SAD Saturday demanded that the Congress government in Punjab take immediate steps to stop unscrupulous travel agents from defrauding people who want to go abroad.At a press conference here attended by family members of seven youths from Punjab stranded in Iraq after being duped by their travel agents, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said a delegation of the party's youth wing would meet the external affairs minister in this regard.He said the Youth Akali Dal (YAD) would meet all expenses, including that of return tickets, to bring the seven stranded Punjabi youth back from Iraq.Claiming that no representative of the Congress government or any MLA visited the affected families or offered any help, Majithia announced the YAD would provide legal aid to the stranded youth to ensure their safe and hassle-free return.The former minister demanded comprehensive action against all unscrupulous travel agents who had duped the parents of the seven youth."This has become a serious issue. The Congress government should take immediate steps to check frauds being committed in the name of sending youths abroad," Majithia said.He also said the SAD would establish a helpline for distressed NRIs across the world."We will launch the helpline number soon. NRIs can approach the party for resolving any difficulty being faced by them and we will do our best to address it," he said. PTI CHS NSDNSD