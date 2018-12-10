StopMithani: After Donating 151 Times, Why This Man Must Be Stopped

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India HDFC Bank organised the 12th edition of its national Blood Donation Drive on 7th December 2018. To create awareness about this social initiative, the bank has taken up the initiative through the campaign #StopMithani which inspires and encourages the youth to come forward to donate blood. This film is based on the real-life story of Mr. Jyotindra C Mithani, a resident of Mira road. He faithfully donates every year in order to help the needy. Along with his family, the doctors have been very proud of the great deed that hes been doing for 40 years. Mithani is 65 years of age now, and still has the potential to donate blood, but the doctors have been trying to avoid him in participating in this act. To highlight this issue, the campaign filmed by Leo Burnett, creative agency portrayed that, on behalf of Mithani, the doctors, his family and friends have been donating blood. This still does not stop him from doing so. Hence the shoutout to come forward and donate blood to #StopMithani. This film throws light on the problems like the deficit of 1.9 million units India faces when it comes to availability of blood. This great act of Mithani has opened the eyes of many and may help to overcome the issue. Mr. Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer (South Asia) & Managing Director Leo Burnett had to say about the campaign, Communications is best created when we tap into an insight that is universally relevant. Its about looking at it from the consumers perspective. At Leo Burnett, we refer to this as the Humankind approach. Usually, blood donation narratives have been told from the recipients perspective we decided to change this. Lets look at it from the donors perspective. A serial donors perspective. Someone who has been donating for a long time. In Mr. Mithani, we found an extraordinary donor a donor like no other. He is 65 and advised not to donate anymore, his story is compelling enough to get the youth of the country to get behind the cause of blood donation. Hopefully, it will move you to share and most importantly sign up to donate. Over the past 40 years, Mr. Mithani has donated blood 151 times. He first donated at the time of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, when there was an appeal for blood for our armed forces. Since then, hes made it his lifes mission to do his part to bridge the gap between demand for safe blood and its supply. His inspirational record of donating blood on average 4 times a year will end once he turns 65. Mr. Mithani refuses to stop despite the medical advisory owing to his advanced age. This stand by Mr. Mithani to only stop when India starts forms the crux of the Banks campaign where the message is to galvanize Indians to do their bit and stop Mr. Mithani. PWRPWR