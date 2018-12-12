Stoppage of 142 trains at 43 stations in Maharashtra in last 4 yrs: Gohain

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Indian Railways provided stoppage of 142 trains at 43 stations in Maharashtra between April 2014 to November 2018, the ministry informed Parliament Wednesday. Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said that the railways did not provide stoppages on state wise basis. "However, during April 2014 to November 2018, stoppage of 142 trains have been provided at 43 stations in the state of Maharashtra," he said. Some of these stations are Amla, Bodhadi, Burhanpur, Murtizapur, Lasalgaon, Ratnagiri, Panvel, Solapur, Thane, Vasai Road among others. Of these, stoppages of two trains, each at Pachora and Dhranangaon, and four trains at Chhalisgaon, have been provided, Gohain said. PTI ASG DPB