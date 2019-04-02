Storm has barely anything to say in 'X-Men' films, says Alexandra Shipp

Los Angeles, Apr 2 (PTI) Alexandra Shipp, who portrays superhero Storm in "X-Men" films, has taken a sly dig at the makers, saying her character has little to do in the franchise.According to IndieWire, at the press tour of her latest film "X-Men: Dark Phoenix", the 27-year-old actor was asked about her reaction to the merger of 20th Century Fox with Disney, the parent company of Marvel Studios."I would and I wouldn't because Storm barely has anything to say as it is. I don't know about (the other actors) but like we never talk. So it would be really nice if we weren't piled into yet another jam-packed cast, in which you only see me in the back of the shot like f***ing sasquatch," Shipp replied.When posed a query about whether she would like to see the on-screen romance and marriage between her character and Black Panther, the actor said she would instead prefer a stand-alone film on Storm."No! No, I don't think Storm needs T'Challa, and I think she needs her own movie. It doesn't have to be me, it just needs to be made. A woman does not need a man in order to give her validity and she has also been around longer than him," Shipp said."Dark Phoenix", which stars Sophie Turner in the lead, also marks the return of James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, and Tye Sheridan.It will release in the US on June 7. PTI RB RDSRDS