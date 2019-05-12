Storm Reid joins 'Invisible Man' remake cast

Los Angeles, May 12 (PTI) Actor Storm Reid is set to star alongside Elisabeth Moss in Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions' "Invisible Man" remake.Leigh Whannell is set to direct the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "The Invisible Man" is based on H G Wells' novel that was adapted into the 1933 classic starring Claude Rains. Reid will play character named Sydney in the film.She is also set to feature in Netflix limited series "When They See Us" and the HBO's "Euphoria". PTI SHDSHD