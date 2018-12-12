Stormy day in Lok Sabha, oppn corners govt on various issues

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) As has been the precedent in previous sessions, it was a stormy day in the Lok Sabha Wednesday with the opposition protesting and raising slogans against the government over various issues. The opposition stormed into the Well of the House and shouted slogans against the government. This time around, NDA ally Shiv Sena also joined protests seeking a law for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.Members of the treasury benches shoutrf back at the opposition till the House was adjourned twice -- first for nearly an hour and then for the entire day.The results of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh seem to have bolstered the Congress members, who were at the forefront of the protests, seeking a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into the alleged Rafale aircraft deal.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, senior BJP leader L K Advani, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge besides others were present in the House.The Congress, which was locked in a tantalising see-saw battle with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats after the vote count ended on Wednesday morning.In Chhattisgarh, the Congress has won 68 seats in the 90-member Assembly, while the BJP was relegated to a distant second spot, winning just 15 seats, according to the results available Wednesday. In Rajasthan, the Congress emerged as the single-largest party Wednesday, winning 99 seats, while the BJP got 73. PTI NAB ACB AAR