Strand Life Sciences Joins the Global Diagnostics Network (GDN)

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The GDN, powered by U.S. based Quest Diagnostics, brings together leaders in diagnostics information services to share expertise and drive innovationMumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire IndiaStrand Life Sciences, India, announced today that it has joined the Global Diagnostics Network (GDN), a strategic working group of major diagnostic laboratories collaborating to generate enhanced diagnostics insights to improve the delivery of global healthcare. The GDN, launched in October 2018 by U.S.-based Quest Diagnostics, consists of the following companies: Al Borg Medical Laboratories, Dasa, GC Labs, Healius, KingMed Diagnostics, and SYNLAB. LSI Medience also joined the GDN today. GDN initiatives will benefit patients, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical innovators, government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and academic institutions. Starting priority areas of focus include the standardized delivery and development of high quality companion diagnostics for pharmaceutical companies, and the creation of an emerging pathogen preparedness network to expedite infectious disease research and response. Additional initiatives will be rolled out based on regional and global priorities. In India, Strand Life Sciences is focused on Oncology, Mother and Child, and technology-enabled Wellness segments. We are very pleased to join the GDN and learn from the rich experience of our fellow members as well as contribute through our special capabilities in genetics, bioinformatics and oncology, said Harish Natarajan, Chief Operating Officer and President, Clinical Diagnostics at Strand Life Sciences. We welcome Strand Life Sciences as a new GDN member, and are eager to continue acceleration of the networks programs that will reach patients in every part of the world, said Mark Machulcz, General Manager, Global Markets at Quest Diagnostics. The GDN continues to make great strides in increasing access to diagnostic technology and innovation, and in building the largest global launch platform for rapid deployment of companion diagnostics. Collectively, this worldwide community of nine leading healthcare companies has a presence in countries with two-thirds of the worlds population, and over 90% of the global pharmaceutical market. About Strand Life Sciences Strand is a 19-year old pioneer in precision medicine solutions for better healthcare decision- makingwith the belief that every patient is unique, every datapoint, precious and every decision, crucial. Strand has a wide geographical network of diagnostic laboratories in India, a comprehensive range of tests, a rich pool of scientific talent and is widely regarded for its scientific rigor. Strand enjoys a deep relationship with Indias largest oncology hospital chain, HCG, and boasts of a worldwide client list that includes major instrument companies, diagnostic companies, pharma companies, and payers. For more information about the company, please visit www.strandls.com About the Global Diagnostics Network The Global Diagnostics Network (GDN) is a strategic working group of diagnostic laboratories across major regions, each committed to unleashing and sharing local innovation to increase global access to diagnostic science, information, and services. The GDN enables sharing of best practices among the top scientific minds internationally, which will accelerate the development and delivery of advanced diagnostics and ultimately generate enhanced diagnostic insights to improve the delivery of global healthcare. GDN initiatives benefit patients, healthcare providers, referring practitioners, pharmaceutical innovators, government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and academic institutions. For more information about the GDN, please visit www.globaldiagnosticsnetwork.com To view the image click the link below:Harish Natarajan - COO & President PWRPWR