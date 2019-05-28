'Stranger Things 3' will be moving, unexpected, says David Harbour

London, May 28 (PTI) Actor David Harbour says the new season of "Stranger Things" will examine his character, Chief Jim Hopper's relationship with his adopted daughter, Eleven.Harbour said season three will explore their dynamic and how it is changing now that Eleven is growing up, reported Digital Spy."Eleven is growing up and I think thats the terrifying thing for Hopper. He doesnt like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys. So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable. "His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so thats scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that hes going to have to deal with," Harbour said at MCM Comic-ConThe actor teased that the episode eight of the new season is something to look out for. "You get to see a lot of that throughout the season and its very unexpected what happens in the end and its very, very moving. I think episode eight is the most moving thing weve ever shot," he said."Stranger Things 3" will launch on Netflix on July 4. PTI BK BKBK