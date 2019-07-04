Strata Earns GAI-LAP Accreditation for its New Plant Laboratory

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata, a global leader in geosynthetic products and engineering solutions, has been awarded the Geosynthetic Accreditation Institute - Laboratory Accreditation Program (GAI-LAP) certification for the manufacturing of StrataGrid (flexible PET geogrids) and StrataWeb (geocell) at its new manufacturing facility in Daheli, which opened in early 2019. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899045/Strata_Manufacturing_Facilty.jpgThe GAI-LAP accreditation designates that the products and services meet the needs of customers through an effective and consistent quality management system.Strata is one of the few companies in India whose laboratories are GAI-LAP accredited. Geosynthetic Accreditation Institute confers accreditation to laboratories proving compliance with equipment and documentation for specific standards (ASTM and / or ISO) test methods. In addition, GAI-LAP verifies that an effective quality system exists by way of proficiency in testing. The programme's goal is to accredit geosynthetic laboratories for performing consensus standardized test methods for equipment, documentation and testing protocol. With the onset of Strata's new manufacturing facility, they have invested in new-generation equipment along with improved testing mechanisms. There are approximately 100 labs across the world with GAI-LAP accreditation. Strata has once again reinforced its relentless focus on creating industry-leading products and services, measured against global benchmarks of industry excellence.Strata's Director and CEO, Narendra Dalmia says, "I am extremely proud of my team for this achievement. This is fantastic news for us and recommits Strata's emphasis on high quality and world-class testing. We are dedicated to constant improvement and achieving the GAI-LAP accreditation ensures we have the processes and systems in place for this."With offices in the U.S., India, Brazil, and UK, Strata is a global provider of geosynthetic products and solutions that solve an array of infrastructure challenges. In India, Strata offers fully integrated construction and contracting capabilities which has helped create a team with unmatched specialist knowledge and expertise.Besides the GAI-LAP accreditation, Strata is ISO certified, NTPEP listed, and its products hold the CE marking. About Strata Geosystems: Strata Geosystems is a global leader in geotechnical product and engineering solutions. With fully integrated design, supply and construction capabilities, Strata provides solutions to complex soil reinforcement and stabilization challenges. Strata's line of geosynthetic products are matched by world-class engineering support and geotechnical expertise. Strata's products, including the industry-leading StrataGrid (geogrid) and StrataWeb (geocell) lines, are ISO certified, hold CE markings, and are tested in GAI-LAP accredited labs across the U.S., UK, and India. As a member of the International Geotechnical Society (IGS), Strata proudly promotes the advancement of geosynthetics. For more information, please visit - http://www.strataindia.comFollow them on Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.For any enquiry, please write to info@strataindia.com PWRPWR