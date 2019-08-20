Strategy Execution Announces STRADEX 2.0 - an Interactive Conference on Innovation and Transformation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bangalore, Karnataka, India & Singapore Business Wire IndiaTwentyEighty Strategy Execution, India, has announced the second edition of its one-of-a-kind interactive conference STRADEX 2.0 on Innovation and Transformation in a VUCA world. The VUCA world poses a four-way threat owing to its nature of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. In the VUCA business world, change is the only constant. Based on the success of the first edition of STRADEX, the second of the series will address even more real-life case studies, shared by industry leaders who have experienced and transformed, elevated and succeeded. The four speakers include Mr. Praveen Juyal, Head Innovation and Design Thinking, Societe General, Mr. Raghavendra Kumar, Head, Business Transformation, HSBC, Ms. Renu Khanna, Ex-Head Global Leadership, Tech Mahindra, and Captain Shantanu Chakravorty (Retd.). Summarising the conferences focus on a pragmatic approach to deal with VUCA situations, Mr. Pankaj Kejriwal, Country Manager India & SAARC, Strategy Execution said, The results of our latest survey and research, Emerging Trends in Project-Based Work, is startling. Over 86 % of participants struggle to streamline work streams and resources. In a VUCA world, digitisation is adding its own complexities. This conference will help senior leaders to share best practices even as they learn from the eminent panel of speakers. Living by its commitment to provide a world-class learning experience, Strategy Execution has partnered with Duke Corporate Education, a world-class provider of global leadership solutions, ranked in the top 3 by the Financial Times in Custom Executive Education for 19 consecutive years. The Adaptive Strategic Execution Programme (ASEP), developed in partnership with Duke Corporate Education, is designed to extend the mindset, tool set, and skill set of project leaders, enabling them to thrive in increasingly unpredictable work environments. Our goal is to be a partner of choice for transformative learning experiences. STRADEX series is designed to educate, learn and succeed in a VUCA world, said Mr. Raed S. Haddad, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, Strategy Execution. Strategy Execution courses, which span across a broad range of areas including project management, agile transformation, and adaptive leadership, are available in a variety of formats including live classroom training and on-demand e-Training to make learning as convenient and accessible as possible. As organisations continue to invest in their people, Strategy Execution provides them flexible opportunities to do so in a way that best fits working professionals needs and ensures value. Learn more about STRADEX 2.0 here.About Strategy ExecutionStrategy Execution, the global authority in project leadership training, equips your people with the complete package of technical and leadership skills the mind-set, adaptability, and expertise to lead and execute projects in any context. With curricula in adaptive strategic execution, project management, business analysis, contract management, and more, Strategy Execution partners with your organisation to build skill sets and change mind-sets. Its time to declare a new standard of performance. For more information, visit www.strategyex.in PWRPWR