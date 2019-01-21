Stray dogs maul 7-yr-old to death in Odisha

Baripada (Odisha), Jan 21 (PTI) In a ghastly incident, a pack of stray dogs mauled a seven-year-old schoolboy to death in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday, the police said. The incident took place at Balichhatra village under the jurisdiction of Josipur Police Station, when Rinku Moharana was on his way to his school, they said. The boy was alone when the dogs attacked him, a police officer said, adding that the mongrels killed him on the road, he said. Son of one Sarma Moharana, the victim was a resident of Balichhatra village. The postmortem examination was carried out at Karanjia Hospital and a case of unnatural death has been registered, the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Josipur Police Station, Parsuram Sahu, said. PTI COR AAM SBN RHL