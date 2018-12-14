Streaming medium gives liberty to add nuances to a character, says Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) Abhishek Bachchan is set to play the lead role in the season two of Amazon Prime Video's Original series "Breathe" and he says he was attracted to the show as he liked the way the creators have worked on the detailing in the plot. The 42-year-old actor, who will be making his digital on-screen debut with the series, believes streaming platforms provide the artistes with a scope to add nuances to their characters."In 'Breathe', one of the things that attracted me the most to the story was the details and nuances that were built into the character I play. This is possible in the streaming medium since the time to engage with the audience is nearly four times that of a conventional feature film," Abhishek told PTI. Created by Abundantia Entertainment, the second season of the series will be directed by Mayank Sharma, who also helmed the season one. Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank are also the writers of the show.Abhishek said he never had any second thoughts in saying yes to the series as he liked the story a lot. "To me, the story and the vision of the director are the two most important things before I commit to a project. If these two are in place, there are no doubts," he added. The "Manmarziyaan" actor said he enjoys streaming platform as an audience, but believes it can never act as an alternative to mainstream cinema. "It clearly is the most buzzing medium for now! However, in my opinion, instead of being an alternative, streaming will be a welcome addition to the multiple ways in which audiences consumer content. And it will be big" he said. Abhishek would also like to produce content for a streaming platform in future. The season one of "Breathe" featured R Madhavan in the lead and Amit Sadh as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Amit will be reprising his role in the second season. The second season of the show is already in production and will be available only on Amazon Prime Video. PTI BK SHD /SHD