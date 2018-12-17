'Stree', 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Andhadhun' win big at Star Screen Awards

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Rajkummar Rao-starrer "Stree" and Ayushmann Khurrana's "Badhaai Ho" and "Andhadhun" emerged as big winners at the Star Screen Awards 2018 Sunday night. Horror comedy "Stree" won five awards including Best Film, Best Actor for Rao and Pankaj Tripathi bagged the Best Supporting Actor award.The film also won Best Debutant Director award for Amar Kaushik and Best Dialogues trophy. Ranveer Singh received the Best Actor Award for his menacing performance as Alauddin Khilji in "Padmaavat" while Alia Bhatt was awarded Best Actor (Female) for her role of a spy in Meghna Gulzars "Raazi". The Best Actor Critics award went to Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao for their performance as middle-aged couple who are expecting a child in comedy-drama "Badhaai Ho". Also, Ayushmann Khurrana was given the Best Actor Critics award. Noted actor Surekha Sikri was awarded the Best Actress in a supporting role for "Badhaai Ho". Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu's "Mulk" was given Best Film (Critics) award. Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Hemant Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti and Sriram Raghavan won Best Film Writing award for crime thriller film "Andhadhun". Sriram also won Best Director award. The film won Best Sound Design and Best Editing award as well. Ishaan Khatter won Best Debut Actor (Male) for his performance in "Dhadak" and "Beyond The Clouds". Popular TV actor Radhika Madan, who made her Bollywood debut got Best Debut Actor (female) for Vishal Bharadwaj directed "Pataakha". The music category awards were dominated by "Raazi" with Harshdeep Kaur winning Best Female Singer award for the song 'Dilbaro', Gulzar won Best Lyrics award for 'Ae Watan' and Arijit Singh won best Male Playback Singer- for the same song. "Raazi" also won Best Production Design award.The Best Music award was given to Amit Trivedi for Abhishek Bachchan's comeback film "Manmarziyaan". Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed "Padmaavat" won Best Choreography and Best Costume Award. Sohum Shah's "Tumbadd" bagged Best Cinematography award. Tiger Shroff-starrer "Baaghi 2" won Best Action award. The Lifetime Achievement Award this year was given to veteran actor Shabana Azmi. Katrina Kaif was given the Best Real Star on social media award. PTI KKP SHDSHD