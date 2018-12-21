Street vendor killed in central Delhi, two held

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A street vendor died and another suffered injuries after being stabbed allegedly by two drunken fellows during a scuffle in central Delhi's Jama Masjid area, police said Friday. The incident took place Thursday night when all four were in an inebriated state, police said. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Aziz, they added. On Thursday, an altercation broke out between the four street vendors over a petty issue after which the accused duo stabbed the other two, a senior police officer said. He said the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where Aziz succumbed to injuries. Sonu is still hospitalised and has been declared "unfit by the doctor" to issue statement to police, he added. Based on the statements of the witnesses, the accused, Mohammad Azghar and Dilshad, were arrested, the officer said. Police said the weapon (knife) used in commission of the crime has been recovered from their possession. A case has been registered and the investigation taken up, the officer said. PTI AMP AMP AQSAQS