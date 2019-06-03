Strengthen security along Indo-Pak border ahead of Amarnath yatra: DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu, Jun 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh Monday called for strengthening security along the Indo-Pak border ahead of the Amarnath Yatra and said a three-tier system should be put in place. Singh, who visited border districts of Kathua and Poonch, said vulnerable areas should be kept under surveillance. The DGP issued directions to all officials of Kathua district and other security agencies to make all possible efforts to further strengthen the security grid along the border, officials said. Singh said arrangements should be made for single-window clearance and checking of vehicles for the yatra, which will begin on July 1. He said control rooms and security check points should be established at suitable places to keep a vigil on anti-social elements. Singh visited Dudu Basantgrah and Bani Lothang in twin districts of Udhampur and Kathua, and later went to Mendhar border belt of Poonch district, the officials said. While interacting with jawans, the DGP also impressed upon strengthening village defence committees (VDCs). The DGP stressed for enhanced synergy among the security forces for the conduct of peaceful yatra. PTI AB SNESNESNE