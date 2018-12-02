Strict action against bogus agents cheating people in name of jobs abroad

Bikaner, Dec 2 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Sunday said strict action should be taken against bogus agents who cheat people by promising jobs abroad. She said such businesses would keep running if strict action is not taken against these agents. "I have written a letter to Himachal Pradesh chief minister (Jai Ram Thakur) to initiate action against such agents," Swaraj told reporters here responding to a question on 14 Indian nationals being stuck in Saudi Arab and Yemen.These people are stranded in Saudi Arabia with most of them, including residents of Himachal Pradesh, in the Middle East nation's jails after two local travel agents allegedly sent them to work there on tourist visas, police said Saturday. "I have already spoken to officials concerned in the matter and process to bring back 14 people is underway," Swaraj said Sunday. Replying to a question on striking down invitation of participation in SAARC summit meeting, Swaraj said that terror and talks cannot go simultaneously. She said India will provide citizenship to oppressed minorities, including Hindus, Jain, Buddhists, Christians and Sikhs from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. On the issue of NRC (National Register of Citizens), she said the government has yet not decided any date to expel illegal immigrants from the country. PTI CORR AG TIRTIR