Strict action against those involved in Punjab `sacrilege' cases: Rahul

(Eds: Adds quotes, fresh intro) Bargari (Faridkot), May 15 (PTI) Intensifying his attack on the SAD-BJP alliance in Punjab, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday promised strict action against those involved in the 2015 desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib. Recalling his previous visit to the Punjab town, where the first incident of sacrilege took place and two people died in police firing at protesters, Gandhi said, Your 'dharm' was disrespected. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators, he promised. I give you a guarantee on this. The row over the 2015 incidents continues in Punjab with the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government, blaming the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state for it. At another rally on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi's sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had also tried to corner BJPs ally SAD over the issue. The Congress focus on the desecration religious scriptures comes at a time when the BJP has renewed its attack on the party over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, both emotive issues in state which goes to the polls on Sunday. Gandhi also taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly failing to keep poll promises. He contrasted the UPA government at the Centre headed by Manmohan Singh with the BJP government led now by Narendra Modi. Modi used to make fun of Manmohan Singh. But after five years now, Modi ji does not make fun of Manmohan ji. Today the country is making fun of him, he said. He accused Modi of not keeping promises like the creation of two crore jobs and putting Rs 15 lakh into the bank account of every citizen. Gandhi targeted Modi for likening the countrys economy under the UPA government as sleeping elephant, and asked where he was when the hard- working Punjab farmers ushered in the green revolution. Accusing Modi of destroying the economy with his two decisions, he said had the PM taken the advice of Manmohan Singh he would not have rolled out demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Gandhi referred to it as the Gabbar Singh Tax. He claimed that the former PM had rightly predicted the fall in the countrys GDP due to these decisions. Taking a dig at Modi for his TV interviews, the Congress leader said the prime minister does not talk about issues like unemployment and farmer suicides. The PM thinks only one person can run the country, but actually it is the people who run it. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced a memorial at Bargari for those who lost their lives and sustained injuries in the 2015 police firing. Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place in the last phase of elections on May 19.