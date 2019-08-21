Strict view to be taken if AIIMS fails to give Unnao rape survivor's medical report: Court

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A Delhi court has said a strict view will be taken against the authorities concerned if the medical superintendent of the AIIMS Trauma Centre here fails to submit a report on the condition of the Unnao rape survivor, who is presently admitted at the hospital following a road accident last month.District Judge Dharmesh Sharma directed the medical superintendent to seek a report from the doctors attending the 19-year-old rape survivor and submit it in a sealed cover."It is made clear that in case this order is not complied with, a strict view shall be taken...," the court said.The directions came when the investigating officer (IO) in the rape case failed to submit the report on the survivor's medical condition even after 12 days since the initial directions to this effect were passed.The court was informed by the IO that the doctors looking after the rape survivor requested that a specific instruction be directed to them to inform about her medical condition.The woman, allegedly raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, is battling for life after a truck rammed into her car in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on July 28, killing two of her aunts. Her lawyer was also injured in the accident.She was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre here after being airlifted from the King George Hospital in Lucknow, following a Supreme Court direction.Sengar and nine others have been booked on murder charge by the CBI in the accident case.The Supreme Court had transferred four criminal cases from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi -- the 2017 rape case, a fake matter under the Arms Act against the father of the rape survivor, the one pertaining to his death in police custody and the gang rape case of the woman -- and directed to hold trial on a daily basis, concluding it within 45 days. PTI URD RKS RC