Strides JV gets USFDA nod for tapeworm infection treatment drug

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Drug firm Strides Pharma Science Tuesday said its joint venture (JV) firm has received approval from the US health regulator for Albendazole tablets, used in the treatment of certain infections caused by tapeworm. Strides Vivimed Pte Ltd, Singapore, a 50:50 joint venture with Vivimed Labs, has received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Albendazole tablets in the strength of 200 mg, Strides Pharma Science said in a BSE filing. This is the second generic approval by US FDA for Albendazole tablets, the company added. Strides Pharma Science said the approved product is a generic version of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc's Albenza tablets. Quoting IQVIA MAT data, Strides Pharma Science said the US market for Albendazole tablets USP 200 mg is approximately USD 100 million. Shares of Strides Pharma Science were trading 1.22 per cent higher at Rs 436 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK DRR