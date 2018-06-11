Strides Shasun gets USFDA nod for Oseltamivir Phosphate capsules

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Drug firm Strides Shasun today said its subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for generic Oseltamivir Phosphate capsules.

The company has received approval from the US health regulator for the capsules in the strengths of 30 mg (base), 45 mg (base) and 75 mg (base), Strides Shasun said in a BSE filing.

The product is a generic version of Hoffmann-La Roche Incs Tamiflu capsules, it added.

"As per IQVIA MAT April 2018 data, the US market for Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules was approximately USD 725 million," Strides Shasun said.

The product will be manufactured at the companys oral dosage facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market, it added.

Oseltamivir Phosphate capsule is prescribed to treat symptoms caused by the flu virus.

Shares of Strides Shasun today closed at Rs 349.65 apiece on BSE, down 2.25 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT AKT BAL BAL