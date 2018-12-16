Strike called by separatists, restrictions imposed in Srinagar, Pulwama districts of J-K

Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) Authorities Sunday imposed restrictions in Pulwama and parts of Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir as a precautionary measure in view of the strike called by separatists against the killing of seven civilians during an encounter on Saturday.Restrictions under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Pulwama district of south Kashmir and six police station areas of Srinagar the summer capital of the state - here, officials said.They said the curbs have been imposed in Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal, M R Gunj and Maisuma police station areas of the city.The officials said the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incident.Separatists under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Saturday called for a strike across Kashmir on Sunday against the killing of the civilians. The JRL - comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik also asked people to march to the headquarters of the Army's Chinar Corps at Badamibagh here on Monday.Seven civilians were killed and several others injured after security forces allegedly opened fire on protestors near an encounter site in Sirnoo village of Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Saturday.Three militants were killed in the encounter in which a soldier also lost his life while two other Army men were injured.Meanwhile, shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut in the city due to the strike, the officials said.They said public transport was off the roads while few private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying in some areas.The weekly flea market was also shut, the officials said, adding, similar reports of shutdown were received from other district headquarters of the valley.Security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places to avoid any law and order problem, they said.High-speed mobile Internet remained suspended in most parts of the valley, including in Srinagar. PTI SSB DVDV