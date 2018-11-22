Strike disrupts normal life in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) Normal life was disrupted in Kashmir Valley Thursday due to a strike called by separatists to protest the killing of a Hurriyat activist in Anantnag district on Tuesday.Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.They said public transport was off the roads, but private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were plying in some areas of the city.The officials said similar reports of disruption in normal life were received from other district headquarters of the valley.Separatists - Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik - under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had asked people to observe a protest shutdown against the killing of Hafeezullah Mir in Achabal area of Anantnag district of south Kashmir.Mir, who was district president of Geelani-led Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence on Tuesday. PTI SSB MIJ DVDV