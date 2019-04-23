Strike disrupts normal life in Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) Normal life in Kashmir was affected Tuesday due to a strike called by separatists against the alleged ill-treatment meted out to jailed JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik.Shops, business establishments, schools, colleges and other educational institutions remained closed due to the strike while public transport remained off the roads in most parts of the valley due to the strike, officials said.However, shops were open in some parts of the uptown city while private cars and motorcycles could be seen plying the roads in the city, the officials said.Joint resistance leadership had called for a strike to protest against the alleged ill-treatment meted out to Malik by the NIA at Delhi.PTI MIJ DVDV