Strong govt needed to carry out strikes across LoC: Modi

Bikaner, May 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said a strong government is needed for taking decisions like carrying out strikes across the Line of Control and implementing the Enemy Property Act.Addressing an election rally here, Modi said property worth Rs 1,800 crore which belonged to people who moved to Pakistan during Partition had been acquired under the Enemy Property Act, something which the Congress "delayed for years after Partition for vote bank". He said it was the strong government of 'chowkidar' that implemented the act."For years, the Congress remained kind towards the property of those who moved to Pakistan from India after Partition. They had their property here. Independent India should have acquired such enemy property but Congress delayed this for vote bank," Modi said. He said decisions like carrying out surgical strike and air strike along the LoC are taken when there is a strong government in the country. "When the government is strong, India can stand firm when sensitive issues like Doklam happen," he said.He also questioned the will of the Congress against terrorism, saying the party could not stop India's share of river water flowing to Pakistan. "Was it right to give our share of river water to Pakistan which dreams of giving thousands of wounds to India," he asked the gathering.Modi said India is able to show its might to the world and its voice is being heard because of the wide changes in policies and diplomacy. "Today we are capable of carrying out strikes on enemies on land, water, air and also in space," he said.In solar energy sector, India is leading the world and targets to get maximum share of energy production from solar and wind energy by the year 2022, he said.While beginning his address in Bikaner, he said it was his last rally of the election campaign in the state and exuded confidence that his party will win all the 25 seats in Rajasthan like it did in the 2014 general election. He raised the slogan of 'Bharat mata ki jai' before concluding his speech.