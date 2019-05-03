Strong govt needed to give right direction to nation: PM Modi

Bikaner (Raj), May 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday a strong government is needed for speedy development and to give the right direction to the nation. "Decisions like surgical strike and air strike happen when there is a strong government in the country. When the government is strong, India can firmly stand when sensitive issues like Doklam (standoff) happens," Modi said in an election rally here. Attacking the Congress, Modi said the party did not acquire the property of those who had gone to Pakistan after partition. "This work should have been done in 1947 but the Congress delayed it due to vote bank," Modi said. He also questioned the will of the Congress against terrorism and said the party could not stop India's share of river water flowing into Pakistan. Modi also highlighted the might of India in the world and mentioned the induction of new modern weapons in the defence forces and said the country is leading in the solar energy sector too. PTI SDA CK