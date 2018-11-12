Strong need to control local air polluting factors: Hussain

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Delhi Environment minister Imran Hussain has urged for a "strong need" to control local air polluting factors such as dust and garbage burning.He directed municipal corporations to intensify mechanical sweeping of roads, including PWD roads, for preventing suspension and re-suspension of dust due to plying of vehicles.Dust being one of the major contributors to air pollution, Hussain directed the Municipal Corporations to increase enforcement of compliance of directions regarding prohibition of permitting uncovered building material on their respective roads and spaces, according to a statement."The increased incidence of paddy stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and other neighbouring states coupled with meteorological condition and low wind speed is a cause of concern," he said.Hussain has urged "strong need" to control local air polluting factors such as burning of garbage and dust.He also stressed that no construction material should be kept open and regular sprinkling of water at all construction sites must be done. "All high-rise building should have the arrangement of water sprinkling for dust suppression. Strict action against violators of norms should immediately be initiated by the respective authority," he said.Hussain directed that joint teams of officials from the Revenue Department, concerned Municipal Corporations and Civil Defence Volunteers deputed in each of the districts for monitoring construction activity and taking preventing and punitive action against the violators of the Dust Control Norms may be continued for the time being.The minister observed that ready mixed concrete plants need to be inspected regularly for checking air pollution. He directed all three MCDs to ensure control of instances of burning in open and compliance of dust control measures, failing which senior officers should be held accountable.Hussain directed commissioners of MCDs/PWD and the Delhi Fire Services for undertaking water sprinkling from high-rise buildings especially for settling the suspended dust particles.He also urged the citizens of Delhi to minimise use of private vehicles and use public transport during this period.In a meeting attended by Delhi chief secretary, MCD, NDMC, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Revenue Department, Environment Department, Transport Department, Power Department, Industries Department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) among others. PTI UZM KJ