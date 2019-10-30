Stubble burning: 17 FIRs registered in Hry's Fatehabad district

Chandigarh, Oct 30 (PTI) The Haryana Police has registered 17 FIRs in connection with stubble burning cases reported from various places in Fatehabad district, a senior officer said on Wednesday.Stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab is a major cause of air pollution not only in the two states but also in Delhi.The first investigation reports (FIRs) were registered in the last few days after receiving complaints from officials who have been deputed by the district administration to report and take necessary action against those burning crop residue, the official said."We have registered 17 FIRs the district administration has formed teams to check stubble burning. When the cases came to their notice, members of these teams filed police complaints and the FIRs were registered," Superintendent of Police, Fatehabad, Vijay Pratap Singh, told PTI over phone.Fatehabad reported the highest number of 144 cases of stubble burning on Sunday and Monday. The problem is severe other districts like Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Kaithal.The practice continues despite the efforts of the Haryana government to dissuade farmers from burning crop residue.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the governments of Punjab and Haryana to provide facilities to their farmers so that they don't have to burn stubble.The share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution has risen to 35 percent, the season''s highest, and the hazardous haze shrouding the city on Wednesday can be "purely" attributed to it, the Ministry of Earth Sciences'' air quality monitor SAFAR said. PTI SUN VSD ANBANBANB