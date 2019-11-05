Stubble burning: 29 farmers fined in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Specials
Muzaffarnagar, Nov 5 (PTI) Authorities in neighbouring Shamli district have imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 each on 29 farmers for allegedly burning crop residue in their fields, officials said on Tuesday. Additional District Magistrate Arvind Singh told newspersons here that the district authorities had cautioned farmers against stubble burning, which is a cause of pollution. PTI CORR CK
